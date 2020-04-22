StockMarketWire.com - Remote tracking technology supplier Starcom said clients orders were being delayed and that it was experiencing supply disruptions owing to Covid-19 lockdowns.
All of the company's US clients had ceased manufacturing, while the company's distributor in Russia had frozen its operations.
'The company is also experiencing delays in supply and delivery to and from its factory, due to local transport difficulties and airport restrictions,' Starcom said.
'Should the restrictions on trade in the jurisdictions in which the company and its clients operate continue for a sustained period, it is not expected that the company would achieve the levels of growth previously anticipated,' it added.
'Meanwhile, the company is taking all the necessary prudent steps to contain costs and preserve cash, including furloughing certain employees and reducing wages for non-furloughed staff and management.'
'The company has also applied for the government backed loan that is part of the support package the Israeli government offers to businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.'
'The board feels confident that these measures will enable the company to survive and come out of this tough period ready to leverage the strong position it had built before the coronavirus impacted world trade and its economies.'
At 1:18pm: [LON:STAR] Starcom PLC share price was -0.2p at 0.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: