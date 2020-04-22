StockMarketWire.com - Struggling animal feed supplier Walcom said it had been given another seven days to secure emergency funding that would prevent it from entering liquidation.
The company said a lender had deferred a RMB250k loan repayment due 23 April until 30 April. A separate RMB200k was also due 30 April.
Walcom has long been hoping to receive a director loan from chief executive Francis Chi, which still hadn't materialized. Chi, it added, has again reiterated his intention to provide the loan.
'Based on Walcom's current cash flow projections, the company will be able to continue operations until the date on which these loan repayments are due to be made,' Walcom said.
'If the director loan is not received prior to 30 April 2020, the company will be unable to service the loan repayments and the company would be unable to continue its operations and would be forced into liquidation with a consequential diminution in value to shareholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
