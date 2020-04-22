StockMarketWire.com - UK Oil & Gas said two of its main lenders had converted part of a £5.5m loan announced last August into shares in the company.
Riverfort Global Opportunities and YA II PN had converted £7k of the loan into UK Oil & Gas shares. The loan's balance had been reduced by the conversion to around £2.3m.
At 1:29pm: [LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was -0.03p at 0.28p
