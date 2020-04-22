StockMarketWire.com - Allergy vaccines group Allergy Therapeutics welcomed the publication of a paper in a key journal that it said supported the use of technology harnessed by the company.
The task force position paper was published in the journal Allergy and referred to the effectiveness of adjuvant technology in allergy immunotherapies.
Adjuvants are agents that can strengthen the body's immune response.
The technologies were commercialised by Allergy Therapeutics' Bencard Adjuvant Systems division and also used its its research and development.
The paper, called 'State-of-the-art in marketed adjuvants and formulations in Allergen Immunotherapy', was written by an independent taskforce members of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
At 1:40pm: [LON:AGY] Allergy Therapeutics PLC share price was +0.76p at 11.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
