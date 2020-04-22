StockMarketWire.com - Jangada Mines said it had wrapped up a drilling programme at its Pitombeiras vanadium project in Brazil.
The company said that 16 of 19 drill holes had intersected vandium mineralisation.
Assay results from five had been received, with one of the latest intersecting 18 metres at 0.49% vanadium pentoxide, 10.02% titanium dioxide and 49.61% ferric oxide.
'Upon receiving the remaining 11 drillhole results, we will be ready to calculate and report our initial JORC mineral resource estimate, followed by a preliminary economic assessment,' chairman Brian McMaster said.
At 1:49pm: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was +0.05p at 1.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: