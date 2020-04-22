StockMarketWire.com - Document management and productivity software group GetBusy said it had sourced a $515k loan under the US government's paycheck protection programme.
Although the company said its subscription business model helped insulate it from the Covid-19 crisis, it expected disruption to the appetite of some prospective customers.
"We regard the current international lockdown as a catalyst that potentially accelerates the trends of remote and digital working that are helpful to our business in the medium and long term,' it added.
At 2:24pm: [LON:GETB] Getbusy Plc share price was -0.5p at 55p
