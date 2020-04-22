StockMarketWire.com - Telecom giant Vodafone said it had accelerated a payment of $200m to Indian group Vodafone Idea that was due in September.
Vodafone had in 2018 combined its Indian subsidiary with Idea Cellular and the parties had agreed to reimburse each other for certain pre-merger liabilities and assets that could crystallise in future.
Vodafone said it accelerated the payment to provide Vodafone Idea with liquidity to manage its operations and support its customers during the Covid-19 payment.
At 2:56pm: [LON:VOD] Vodafone Group PLC share price was +0.89p at 106.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: