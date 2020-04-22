FTSE 100 Ashtead Group 1788.50 +6.74% Crh 2281.50 +6.22% Polymetal International 1623.00 +6.18% Royal Dutch Shell 1388.80 +6.02% Taylor Wimpey 135.38 +5.44% Tui AG 304.60 -5.37% Centrica 29.97 -4.43% Pearson 445.20 -3.78% Bae Systems 516.20 -3.44% Easyjet 589.10 -3.36% FTSE 250 Tullow Oil 19.14 +17.57% Drax Group 220.10 +11.56% Centamin 155.10 +9.73% Airtel Africa 39.45 +9.58% Premier Oil 22.84 +8.92% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 48.71 -8.09% Provident Financial 150.15 -6.62% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1152.50 -5.92% Marston's 32.86 -5.74% Qinetiq Group 314.60 -5.41% FTSE 350 Tullow Oil 19.14 +17.57% Drax Group 220.10 +11.56% Centamin 155.10 +9.73% Airtel Africa 39.45 +9.58% Premier Oil 22.84 +8.92% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 48.71 -8.09% Provident Financial 150.15 -6.62% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1152.50 -5.92% Marston's 32.86 -5.74% Qinetiq Group 314.60 -5.41% AIM Surface Transforms 20.00 +31.15% Image Scan Holdings 2.90 +26.09% Baron Oil 0.07 +23.81% Gfinity 2.10 +23.53% Avacta Group 67.50 +22.73% Ukrproduct Group 3.76 -19.49% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.20 -18.37% Starcom 0.90 -16.28% Angus Energy 0.53 -16.00% Genedrive 70.00 -15.66% Overall Market French Connection Group 6.50 +44.44% Surface Transforms 20.00 +31.15% Image Scan Holdings 2.90 +26.09% Baron Oil 0.07 +23.81% Gfinity 2.10 +23.53% Moss Bros Group 15.25 -25.61% Ukrproduct Group 3.76 -19.49% Intu Properties 4.75 -18.80% Motif Bio Ord 1p 0.20 -18.37% Kavango Resources Ord 0.1p 0.62 -16.67%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
