FTSE 100
Ashtead Group                           1788.50       +6.74%
Crh                                     2281.50       +6.22%
Polymetal International                 1623.00       +6.18%
Royal Dutch Shell                       1388.80       +6.02%
Taylor Wimpey                            135.38       +5.44%
Tui AG                                   304.60       -5.37%
Centrica                                  29.97       -4.43%
Pearson                                  445.20       -3.78%
Bae Systems                              516.20       -3.44%
Easyjet                                  589.10       -3.36%

FTSE 250
Tullow Oil                                19.14      +17.57%
Drax Group                               220.10      +11.56%
Centamin                                 155.10       +9.73%
Airtel Africa                             39.45       +9.58%
Premier Oil                               22.84       +8.92%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       48.71       -8.09%
Provident Financial                      150.15       -6.62%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1152.50       -5.92%
Marston's                                 32.86       -5.74%
Qinetiq Group                            314.60       -5.41%

AIM
Surface Transforms                        20.00      +31.15%
Image Scan Holdings                        2.90      +26.09%
Baron Oil                                  0.07      +23.81%
Gfinity                                    2.10      +23.53%
Avacta Group                              67.50      +22.73%
Ukrproduct Group                           3.76      -19.49%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.20      -18.37%
Starcom                                    0.90      -16.28%
Angus Energy                               0.53      -16.00%
Genedrive                                 70.00      -15.66%

Overall Market
French Connection Group                    6.50      +44.44%
Surface Transforms                        20.00      +31.15%
Image Scan Holdings                        2.90      +26.09%
Baron Oil                                  0.07      +23.81%
Gfinity                                    2.10      +23.53%
Moss Bros Group                           15.25      -25.61%
Ukrproduct Group                           3.76      -19.49%
Intu Properties                            4.75      -18.80%
Motif Bio  Ord 1p                          0.20      -18.37%
Kavango Resources  Ord 0.1p                0.62      -16.67%