StockMarketWire.com - Luxury carmaker Aston Margin geared up to resume manufacturing at its St Athan facility on May 5.
Over the past weeks, Aston Martin had been working closely with employees and trade unions to develop and implement protocols to protect employee health and safety in its production facilities so that they were able to return to work, the company said.
'Taking the learnings, in terms of health and safety, from reopening St Athan, Gaydon manufacturing operations are planned to resume later,' the company said.
The company also revealed a string of voluntary remuneration cuts from senior management, including the chief executive who agreed to waive 35% of his base salary and chairman, Lawrence Stroll who ahd elected to receive a nominal salary only, of £1 per annum.
'These changes will be applied retrospectively for a three-month period from 1 April and will be kept under monthly review,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
