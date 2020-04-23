StockMarketWire.com - Investment platforms AJ Bell said assets under administration fell 12% in the second quarter of its fiscal year, as a slump in markets due to the Covid-19 crisis offset a jump in customer additions.
Total customer numbers rose 9% in the quarter to 262,179 , with total assets under administration falling by 12% in the quarter due to adverse market and other movements. AUA increased 1% in the year.
In comparison, the FTSE All-Share index fell by 26% over the quarter.
Platform underlying net inflows, representing organic growth in the quarter, increased by 75% over the prior year to £1.4bn, and AUA closed at £42.0bn, up 3% over the last year and down 11% in the quarter.
