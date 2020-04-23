StockMarketWire.com - Thermal processing service provider Bodycote said it would delay a decision on whether to cut its dividend until there was greater clarity around the severity of the Covid-19 related disruption.
In a prior update, the company said it would keep the proposal for the final 2019 dividend under review.
At 8:12am: [LON:BOY] Bodycote PLC share price was -5.25p at 570.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
