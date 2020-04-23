StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and defence contractor Meggitt announced it has reduced its global workforce by around 15% as it said that Covid-19 will result in a 'significant reduction' in demand across its civil aerospace business.
It reported that trading in the first quarter of 2020 was ahead of the comparative period, with group revenue up 5% on an organic basis as strong growth in defence offset a 'softer performance' in civil aerospace and energy.
In its first quarter trading statement, Meggitt said civil aerospace revenue was slightly ahead of the comparative period on an organic basis, within which original equipment revenue decreased by 1% and aftermarket revenue grew by 2%, with good growth in both OE and AM in business jets, while energy revenue was 3% lower than the comparative period.
But the company said that in the past few weeks it had started to see a 'softening' in its civil aerospace business both in terms of revenue and the forward order book.
Meggitt said that Covid-19 will result in a 'significant reduction' in demand across its civil aerospace business in 2020 in both OE and AM, as customers scale back their activities to reflect the reduction in global air traffic.
It reported that to mitigate the reduction in demand, it had already taken action to reduce variable costs including accessing furlough schemes where available and reducing temporary labour, and the 'difficult decision' to reduce the size of its global workforce by around 15%.
It announced that a number of measures had been implemented to reduce its operating cost base in 2020, including a freeze on all new hiring, removal of annual salary increases for all employees, material cuts in operating costs and, for the second half, reducing fees for its non-executive directors and salaries for its chief executive, CFO and executive committee by 20%.
The implementation of the combined measures throughout the year will reduce Meggitt's cash expenditure levels by around £400m to £450m in 2020.
At the end of the first quarter, Meggitt had £1,671m of committed facilities in place, providing headroom of £668m.
At 8:33am: [LON:MGGT] Meggitt PLC share price was +22.05p at 269.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
