StockMarketWire.com - Croda maintained plans to pay a dividend and said core business sales and profitability in the first quarter were flat on-year and 'broadly in line' with its expectations.
The company said it had decided to pay the final 2019 ordinary dividend of 50.5p a share, subject to approval by shareholders.
Asia was adversely impacted by the earlier shutdown in China but, encouragingly, North Asia delivered broadly flat sales across the quarter. North America returned to sales growth in the quarter whilst Latin America was below a strong comparator. Europe saw some demand weakness in Personal Care and Performance Technologies but good growth in Life Sciences.
As the second quarter commences, whilst conditions in some markets are more variable than usual, the value of our customer order book remains solid and in line with normal circumstances. However, visibility is limited and there is uncertainty as to how the COVID-19 crisis will affect future sales.
At 9:04am: [LON:CRDA] Croda International PLC share price was -0.5p at 4761.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: