StockMarketWire.com - Housebuilder Vistry has announced its decision to recommence work on around 90% of its partnership sites and a significant number of its housing sites from 27 April.
It confirmed that work would start in accordance with strict guidance and protocol from the government, Public Health England and the HSE, and with an initial focus on homes which are watertight and where it has clear visibility of completion and hence cash realisation.
The company said that since lockdown commenced four weeks ago it had taken 212 gross private reservations, resulting in 132 reservations net of cancellations and has exchanged on 170 homes, with the legal completion of a total of 193 private sales.
Vistry said: 'Our levels of website traffic and prospects remain strong, an indication of the continued underlying demand.'
As part of actions to protect the group's cash position and maintain a robust balance sheet, the company furloughed the majority its staff during the period of site closure, but Vistry said it expects this level of furloughed staff to reduce as activity on sites increases.
Furloughed employees are receiving 100% of their regular pay until at least the end of May 2020.
In March, all executive directors, the wider senior leadership team, the chairman and the non-executive directors volunteered a 20% reduction in base salary and fees, effective from 1 April 2020. The board has also suspended all discretionary land spend.
Chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said: 'This first step represents a positive move for the group, as well as the wider economy, and the critically important delivery of new homes.'
