StockMarketWire.com - Gear4music reported a rise in annual sales and improved margins, but the music equipment retailer flagged the impact of Covid-19 on performance in its current fiscal year.
'Fiscal 2021 has begun with operational challenges relating to COVID-19,' the company said,
For the 12 months to 31 March 2020, the company expected earnings (EBITDA) of not less than £7.0m, up from £2.3m on-year, with sales increasing by 9% to £120.3m and margin improving by 310bps to 25.9%.
At 9:53am: (LON:G4M) Gear4music Holdings Plc share price was +27.5p at 277.5p
