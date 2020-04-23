StockMarketWire.com - Shipbroking services provider Braemar Shipping Services scrapped its dividend to preserve cash and said trading since the start of March had been in line with expectations despite the impact weaker oil and gas spend in the industry.
'To ensure that the group's liquidity position is as robust as it can be, the board has prudently decided that it will not recommend a final dividend for the year to 28 February 2020,' the company said.
Braemar's Shipbroking business, its largest division, had experienced high activity and transaction levels in some of its markets, contrasting with a slow-down in some other areas, the company said.,
Tankers market, in particular, had seen high rates in its chartering operations driven by an oversupply of crude oil.
Other markets including offshore were seeing weaker performance, driven by the reduction in oil exploration spend.
Trading in the new financial year from 1 March 2020 had started in line with the guidance the company provided on 3 March 2020.
'On the assumption that world trade slowly returns to a degree of normality over the next three months and there is no widespread second wave COVID-19 lock down, we expect trading to continue in line with those expectations,' Braemar Shipping Services said.
At 9:59am: [LON:BMS] Braemar Shipping Services PLC share price was +7p at 102p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
