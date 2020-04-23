StockMarketWire.com - Computer boards maker Concurrent Technologies raised its dividend after reporting rise in annual profit, though the company warned of a coronavirus impact on its second-half performance.
For the year to 31 December 2019, Pre-tax profit rose to £4.1m from £3.0m and revenue increased to £19.4m from £16.6m.
The dividend increased by 8.7% to 2.50 pence per share for the year.
'There is uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak which may have some impact on the results of the group in the second half of 2020,' the company said.
At 10:04am: [LON:CNC] Concurrent Technologies PLC share price was +3.5p at 97.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
