StockMarketWire.com - SmartSpace Software has temporarily closed a number of its offices and has taken advantage of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to furlough 11 staff as part of steps to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19.
The provider of integrated space management software for smart buildings, commercial spaces and hospitality, said the offices that are closed are in Luton, London, Bristol and Tauranga, New Zealand.
In addition, it announced a recruitment freeze and curtailed all discretionary spending.
In a trading update, SmartSpace Software reported that its enterprise software division, which has a small number of large multi-national customers, has seen no significant impact on its activities so far.
At Anders & Kern, its supplier of specialist AV equipment, it has seen a material reduction in order intake as offices and other business premises have closed and social distancing measures mean order fulfilment and onsite implementations are not possible.
As a result, SmartSpace Software has closed its Mildenhall premises four days per week and 11 out of 14 staff have been furloughed.
The company said it has withdrawn its previous guidance for the year ending 31 January 2021.
At 10:06am: [LON:SMRT] Smartspace Software Plc Ord Shs 10p share price was +2p at 19p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
