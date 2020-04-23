StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Taylor Wimpey                            149.75      +10.84%
Barratt Developments                     519.10       +9.40%
Persimmon                               2205.00       +9.16%
Meggitt                                  265.95       +7.28%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4289.00       +5.12%
Legal & General Group                    189.93       -5.46%
Tui AG                                   293.40       -3.26%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1442.50       -2.96%
Informa                                  422.10       -2.88%
Ocado Group                             1577.75       -2.88%

FTSE 250
Tullow Oil                                25.85      +27.40%
Cairn Energy                             110.00      +11.56%
Premier Oil                               26.33      +10.96%
Vistry Group                             805.75      +10.91%
Grafton Group                            600.75      +10.23%
Drax Group                               211.20       -7.69%
William Hill                              87.47       -6.21%
Hammerson                                 57.17       -6.12%
Hiscox                                   742.20       -5.74%
Micro Focus International                377.55       -5.07%

FTSE 350
Tullow Oil                                25.85      +27.40%
Cairn Energy                             110.00      +11.56%
Premier Oil                               26.33      +10.96%
Vistry Group                             805.75      +10.91%
Taylor Wimpey                            149.75      +10.84%
Drax Group                               211.20       -7.69%
William Hill                              87.47       -6.21%
Hammerson                                 57.17       -6.12%
Hiscox                                   742.20       -5.74%
Legal & General Group                    189.93       -5.46%

AIM
Richland Resources                         0.34      +43.75%
European Metals Holdings                  14.38      +40.24%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            1.27      +27.50%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.30      +25.00%
Fastforward Innovations                    7.75      +24.00%
Mobile Streams                             0.22      -12.00%
ImmuPharma                                13.65      -10.93%
Sound Energy                               1.03      -10.43%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.10       -9.52%
Velocity Composites                       19.00       -9.52%

Overall Market
Richland Resources                         0.34      +43.75%
European Metals Holdings                  14.38      +40.24%
Kavango Resources  Ord 0.1p                0.85      +36.00%
Block Energy  Ord Shs Gbp0.0025            1.27      +27.50%
Tullow Oil                                25.85      +27.40%
Mobile Streams                             0.22      -12.00%
Ediston Property Investment Company       47.95      -11.20%
ImmuPharma                                13.65      -10.93%
Sound Energy                               1.03      -10.43%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.10       -9.52%