FTSE 100 Taylor Wimpey 149.75 +10.84% Barratt Developments 519.10 +9.40% Persimmon 2205.00 +9.16% Meggitt 265.95 +7.28% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4289.00 +5.12% Legal & General Group 189.93 -5.46% Tui AG 293.40 -3.26% Hargreaves Lansdown 1442.50 -2.96% Informa 422.10 -2.88% Ocado Group 1577.75 -2.88% FTSE 250 Tullow Oil 25.85 +27.40% Cairn Energy 110.00 +11.56% Premier Oil 26.33 +10.96% Vistry Group 805.75 +10.91% Grafton Group 600.75 +10.23% Drax Group 211.20 -7.69% William Hill 87.47 -6.21% Hammerson 57.17 -6.12% Hiscox 742.20 -5.74% Micro Focus International 377.55 -5.07% FTSE 350 Tullow Oil 25.85 +27.40% Cairn Energy 110.00 +11.56% Premier Oil 26.33 +10.96% Vistry Group 805.75 +10.91% Taylor Wimpey 149.75 +10.84% Drax Group 211.20 -7.69% William Hill 87.47 -6.21% Hammerson 57.17 -6.12% Hiscox 742.20 -5.74% Legal & General Group 189.93 -5.46% AIM Richland Resources 0.34 +43.75% European Metals Holdings 14.38 +40.24% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 1.27 +27.50% Tertiary Minerals 0.30 +25.00% Fastforward Innovations 7.75 +24.00% Mobile Streams 0.22 -12.00% ImmuPharma 13.65 -10.93% Sound Energy 1.03 -10.43% Challenger Acquisitions 0.10 -9.52% Velocity Composites 19.00 -9.52% Overall Market Richland Resources 0.34 +43.75% European Metals Holdings 14.38 +40.24% Kavango Resources Ord 0.1p 0.85 +36.00% Block Energy Ord Shs Gbp0.0025 1.27 +27.50% Tullow Oil 25.85 +27.40% Mobile Streams 0.22 -12.00% Ediston Property Investment Company 47.95 -11.20% ImmuPharma 13.65 -10.93% Sound Energy 1.03 -10.43% Challenger Acquisitions 0.10 -9.52%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -