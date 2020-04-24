StockMarketWire.com - Educational services provider and publisher Pearson said its revenue fell 5% in the first quarter, owing to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 crisis including school closures.
The company, however, said it had significant financial headroom and pressed on with plans to pay a final dividend for 2019.
It also said it was launching new short courses targeted at furloughed and unemployed workers.
In its own business, Pearson said it had chosen not to furlough staff that were instead being re-deployed to support areas of greatest need and opportunity.
Its chief executive and chief financial officer were taking a 25% and 20% pay cut, respectively, the chairman a 50% cut and directors a 25% cut.
Pearson said its proposed 2019 final dividend of 13.5p per share would be voted on at its annual general meeting on Friday and would be payable on 7 May subject to shareholder approval.
'We are in a strong financial position with a healthy balance sheet, low net debt and good liquidity,' chief executive John Fallon said.
'This enables us to deploy all our people and resources to support our communities as the world's learning moves online at an unprecedented speed and scale.'
'I'd like to thank my colleagues, and our customers and partners, for the speed and spirit with which we're working together to achieve this goal.'
'In that spirit, we will launch next month UK Learns, a richly curated portfolio of employment enhancing short courses personalised to meet the needs of the furloughed and the unemployed.'
'When the threat of the pandemic eventually eases, it will be even clearer that the future of learning is increasingly digital.'
'Through the crisis, we are continuing to invest in the platform, products and services that will make the next generation of digital learning a reality.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
