StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant AstraZeneca released further positive results from the clinical trial of a drug used to treat men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Results from the trial showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the key secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS) with AstraZeneca's Lynparza versus enzalutamide or abiraterone in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
The trial had met its primary endpoint in August last year.
'Overall survival in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer has remained extremely challenging to achieve. We are thrilled by these results for Lynparza and we are working with regulatory authorities to bring this medicine to patients as soon as possible.' Said Josee Baselga, executive vice president, Oncology R&D.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: