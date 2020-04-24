StockMarketWire.com - Premier Inn hotel chain owner Whitbread said it would delay the announcement of its annual results until the end of May or start of June.
The company had originally planned to publish its results for the year through March 2020 at the end of April.
'This will also ensure that the company and its auditors have adequate time to complete their standard procedures given the current working restrictions,' Whitbread said.
'A planned date will be confirmed in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
