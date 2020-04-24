StockMarketWire.com - Building materials supplier SIG said it had appointed Steve Francis as its chief executive officer.
Francis had already been selected in February as CEO on an initial contract until the end of 2020.
He had been chosen to lead SIG on a permanent basis following a search processes that assessed both external and internal candidates.
'Steve has demonstrated strong leadership in the most testing circumstances since his original appointment,' chairman Andrew Allner said.
'His ability to navigate the effects of the Covid-19 environment, at the same time as getting the leadership team focused on the strategic priorities to ensure the future success of SIG, has been exceptional.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
