StockMarketWire.com - Trading platform IG reiterated its intention to pay a dividend amid a jump in trading activity owing to market volatility created by the Covid-19 crisis.
The company, however, also said its costs would be higher than expected as it invested in its business.
Revenue in the first 36 trading days of the 61 in the fourth quarter was estimated to be around £173m, compared with the third quarter's £139.8m, and first-half revenue of £249.9m.
IG said high levels of volatility had persisted through March and into April, and that it had continued to see high levels of client trading activity and further increases in the number of active clients.
Operating expenses, excluding variable remuneration, were expected to increase by around £40 in 2020, to £300m, compared with a previous estimate of £290m.
'The further increase in costs reflects the impact of the growth in the active client base and the high levels of client activity in fourth quarter and an increase in the provision for bad and doubtful debts,' the company said.
IG reiterated that it expected to maintain the 43.2p a share annual dividend.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
