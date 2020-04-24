StockMarketWire.com - Trading platform IG reiterated its intention to pay a dividend and upgraded its outlook on annual cost amid a jump in trading activity, which boosted transaction fees and lead to 'exceptionally high' revenue in the fourth quarter of the year.
The high levels of volatility have persisted through March and into April, and the group had continued to see high levels of client trading activity and further increases in the number of active clients.
Revenue in the first 36 trading days of the 61 in the fourth quarter was estimated to be around £173m, compared with the third quarter's £139.8m, and first-half revenue of £249.9m.
The company said it expected operating expenses, excluding variable remuneration, were expected to increase by around £30m in 2020, to £290m, compared with a previous estimate of £290m.
'The further increase in costs reflects the impact of the growth in the active client base and the high levels of client activity in fourth quarter and an increase in the provision for bad and doubtful debts,' the company said.
IG reiterated that it expected to maintain the 43.2p a share annual dividend.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
