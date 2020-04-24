StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity group Shearwater launched a share placing to raise at least £2.5m to fund 'considerable growth opportunities within its markets'.
The company said it had also agreed a new £4m, three-year revolving credit facility with Barclays Bank, subject to final documentation.
New shares in the company were being issued at 240p per share. An open offer would not be made available to smaller shareholders.
Shearwater also announced that its underlying earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation for the year through March amounted to £3.2m, compared to a loss of £1.4m on-year.
Revenue had climbed to £33.0m, up from £23.5m.
'Due to the uncertainties created by Covid-19, there are many more opportunities for good businesses to team up with us and become part of an exciting group in the growing market for organisational resilience,' chairman David Williams said.
'In carrying out this type of fundraise, it does unfortunately mean that our smaller shareholders are excluded from participating and for this I apologise.'
'With the current volatility in the markets, as a board we decided that we should take the speediest route to funding, and unlike the last equity fundraise we completed when we had an open offer, the board has decided it is not in the best interests of the company to do the same now.'
'The advantages of taking this course of action will benefit all shareholders given the opportunities the group is seeing, and I hope that those unable to participate will understand.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
