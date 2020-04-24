StockMarketWire.com - Frasers, previously Sports Direct, said it had reached a commercial settlement with the Belgium tax authority for an 'immaterial amount.'
'For the avoidance of doubt, the €674m of disputed VAT including penalties within the "proces verbal" had been fully and finally settled for an immaterial amount,' the company said.
'No material sums of tax or penalties are due to be paid in Belgium by Frasers group as a result of the settlement,' it added.
The decision to settle came as the uncertainty over the tax dispute was affecting its businesses' banking lines and its suppliers' credit insurance.
Frasers group also said it had not been accepted as eligible for the Covid Corporate Financing Facility.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
