StockMarketWire.com - Retail space manager SpaceandPeople said it was progressing discussions to source an additional £1m of lending from its principal banker.
The company reiterated that its premises in the UK, Germany and India remained closed, with the majority of staff in the UK and Germany furloughed.
SpaceandPeople said the request for more bank debt through a UK government Covid-19 scheme had received credit approval and was progressing through legal documentation.
The company said it was optimistic the funding would be secured soon.
'When this additional lending has been received, the board will have greater certainty about the future trading of the business,' it added.
'Accordingly, the decision has been taken to further postpone the announcement of the preliminary 2019 results.'
'An update on the proposed announcement date for the preliminary results will be made in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
