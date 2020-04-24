StockMarketWire.com - Bus and rail operator FirstGroup said it had seen a significant decline in demand across its rail and bus businesses in the UK and North America as government-imposed lockdown measures weighed on activity.
FirstGroup also said it had tapped coronavirus government aid programmes in a bid to bolster its liquidity.
In the UK, both its first bus and first rail segment were operated at reduced levels.
Its first bus business was currently operating a level of service equivalent to approximately 40% of normal capacity, with passenger volumes approximately 90% lower
Its first rail franchises were operating under the emergency measures agreements announced on 23 March 2020, under which the Government had waived each operator’s revenue, cost and contingent capital risk until at least 20 September 2020 and during which time the operators would be paid a fixed management fee.
In the U.S., meanwhile, the company reported that Greyhound’s revenues had fallen by 80% since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, and the business was operating just over a third of its pre-outbreak timetabled mileage.
First Transit’s activity levels was operating at approximately 60% of its activity levels prior to the outbreak, First Student, meanwhile, had agreed terms to receive either full or partial payment from customers representing about 70% of its bus fleet.
Liquidity was further enhanced through £300m issuance under UK government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility scheme, boosting committed headroom and free cash increases to about £800m.
In the U.S., Greyhound was 'uniquely' positioned to access a significant share of the $326m in coronavirus aid allocated to US states in support of intercity bus services,' the company said.
The company also implemented further cost control measures across the group, with executive directors voluntarily agreeing to a 20% reduction in salaries and fees, with salary reductions and deferrals implemented across wider salary reductions and deferrals across wider senior management.
Also boosting liquidity, the company said it had agreed Triennial valuations with trustees of First Bus pension schemes, with lower overall deficit payments for year to 31 March 2021. At 8:13am: [LON:FGP] Firstgroup PLC share price was +1.7p at 60.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
