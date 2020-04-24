StockMarketWire.com - Insurer Hastings said Gary Hoffman would be stepping down as non-executive chairman at the next general meeting on 21 May.
Tom Colraine, currently the company's senior independent director, and chair of the nomination committee and remuneration committee, would become non-executive chair, whilst the company sought a long-term successor to Hoffman.
At 8:21am: [LON:HSTG] Hastings Group Holdings PLC share price was +0.05p at 195.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: