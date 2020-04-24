StockMarketWire.com - Water treatment and filtration solutions provider Amiad Water Systems said it board members had agreed to pay cuts in a bid to boost the company's liquidity following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The annual fixed fee and the per-meeting participation fees of all local non-executive directors were being reduced by 20%. In the UK, directors fees weer being reduced by approximately 60%.

The pay cuts, which were effective from April, would continue to at least the end of the year.

