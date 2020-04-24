StockMarketWire.com - i3 Energy, an independent oil and gas company, said it was in talks with its bondholders to waive to waive a condition requiring it to enter into lending facility or find alternative funding measures to achieve first oil from the Liberator field by the end of the April.
As the i3 Energy would not be in a position to enter into such a facility by 30 April, the company said it was in discussions with all noteholders to waive this condition and expected to provide an update to the market prior to 30 April.
'On 8 November 2019, the majority of noteholders agreed to extend the date by which the company must enter into a reserves based lending facility or find an alternative means of funding to achieve first oil from the Liberator field, to 30 April 2020,' the company said.
At 8:42am: (LON:I3E) I3 Energy Plc Ord 0.01p share price was -0.35p at 4.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
