StockMarketWire.com - Oil company SDX Energy said initial well test results confirmed that it had made a commercial discovery at the South Disouq permit onshore Egypt.
The Sobhi well initially achieved a maximum rate of 25m standard cubic feet per day on a 54/64 inch choke.
That test was followed by a three-hour period flowing at a stable rate of 15 mmscf/d on a 28/64 inch choke and then a further four hours flowing at a stable rate of 10 mmscf/d on a 16/64 inch choke.
The well was then shut in for a 12-hour build-up period during which pressure continued to increase back to pre-test levels.
'From an initial review of the well-test data, it is anticipated that when connected, the well will produce at an optimum stabilised rate of 10-12 mmscf/d which is in line with the nearby Ibn Yunus-1X producing well,' SDX Energy said.
At 8:42am: [LON:SDX] SDX Energy Inc. share price was +1p at 16.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
