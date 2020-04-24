StockMarketWire.com - Security and surveillance system developer Petards said it was unable to provide forward guidance, given the risk that contract awards could be delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said the timing of contract awards may not be clear until the disease problem had abated, given government train and defence departments plus train operating companies were focused on dealing with the outbreak.
'The board is keeping this under close review and intends to provide a further update when it announces the group's final audited results for 2019,' Petards said.
Petards noted that it was a critical supplier to many of its customers and supported the UK's police and armed forces, as well as the safe operation of railways.
'The demands on those customers to deliver services to the public at the present time mean that in most cases they themselves are still operating at their pre Covid-19 activity levels,' it said.
'However, this does vary from customer to customer.'
