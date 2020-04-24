StockMarketWire.com - Legal services provider DWF said it had secured an agreement to increase its credit facility and relax certain terms on its debt with its lenders.
The measures were expected to give the group 'significant liquidity to see it through an extended lock-down,' the company said.
This agreement would result in a secondary credit facility of £15m, bolstering the group's access to working capital facilities to £122m.
The agreement would also result in a relaxation of the Group's 1.5x leverage covenants for the next four testing dates. 'The relaxation will allow for leverage of 2x EBITDA in April and July 2020 and 1.75x (earnings) EBITDA in October 2020 and January 2021,' the company said.
At 8:51am: [LON:DWF] share price was +1.1p at 82.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: