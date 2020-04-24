StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Randall & Quilter Investment said it had entered into a loss portfolio transfer reinsurance contract with Repwest Insurance Company.
Repwest was based in Phoenix, Arizona anda wholly owned subsidiary company of AMERCO.
'This transaction assists Repwest towards its target of reaching economic finality of its Assumed Re run-off business, which it underwrote from 1978 through 2003,' Randall & Quilter said.
At 8:52am: [LON:RQIH] Randall Quilter Investment Holdings LTD share price was 0p at 145p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
