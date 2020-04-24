StockMarketWire.com - UK motor retail and aftersales service group Lookers said like-for-like sales of new and used vehicles declined in the first two months, and the company flagged a charge of at least £4m as an investigation into potential fraudulent activity, which had now been extended company wide.
The initial phase of the investigation identified certain misrepresented debtor balances with a number of fraudulent expenses claims, which were expected to 'give rise to a one-off, non-cash charge, in the 2019 financial statements of circa £4m,' the company said.
'At the request of the board the initial investigation was extended across all operating divisions. As a result of movement restrictions during the covid-19 crisis this remains ongoing,' it added.
While the aggregate impact of the fraud investigation was not yet known, the company currently anticipated it would be profitable for 2019 on an underlying pre-tax basis.
In the first two months of the year, pre Covid-19 pandemic, like-for-like sales of new vehicle unit sales fell 4.8% versus last year compared to a UK new car market which declined by 5.8%. In the period. like-for-like unit sales of used vehicles declined by -2.6% whilst like-for-like aftersales revenue was up by 0.9%.
Margin were also under pressure primarily driven by a management decision to reduce its holding of aged used and demonstrator inventory.
This was partly offset by a reduction in operating costs, following a series of management actions implemented in November 2019, including a headcount and recruitment freeze, the company said.
At 9:14am: [LON:LOOK] Lookers PLC share price was +0.18p at 22.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
