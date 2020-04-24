StockMarketWire.com - Equities investor Merchants Trust reported a positive annual return that beat its benchmark, while pledging to pay its final quarterly dividend as planned.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the year through January rose 18.7%, compared to a 10.7% benchmark return.
Merchants Trust declared a fourth quarterly dividend of 6.8p per share, to be paid on 29 May, bringing total dividends for the year to 27.1p, up 4.2% on-year.
The company's top five holdings at the end of January were GlaxoSmithKline, Shell, BAE Systems, Imperial Brands and Barclays.
At 9:16am: [LON:MRCH] Merchants Trust Plc the share price was -8.25p at 364.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: