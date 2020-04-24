StockMarketWire.com - Gas heating, electrical and building services provider Bilby said it expected annual results to meet its expectations.
Results for the year-end 31 March 2020, were expected to be in line with previous guidance of at least maintaining revenues of £59m with an underlying earnings (EBITDA) of not less than £4.5m, and with a net debt position at the year-end of £7.4m, down from £10.9m on-year.
To further reduce the group's exposure to Covid-19, the company said it had put in place a range of initiatives including work from home, alternate shift patterns and implementing the government's measures relating to workforce protection through the furlough scheme as well as taking advantage of tax deferment on VAT and NI/PAYE.
The board and senior management took a 40% paycut to further support efforts to boost liquidity.
The company said it was also in talks with HSBC to beef up its credit lines, with a new agreement expected to provide Bilby with sufficient liquidity and financial stability both during and after the Covid-19 outbreak.
At 9:27am: [LON:BILB] Bilby Plc share price was +1.25p at 15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
