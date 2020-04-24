StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital said wholly-owned portfolio company Lucyd's advanced eyewear products would be sold on Walmart's online channel.
'This presents a new opportunity for the company to reach the rapidly expanding Walmart.com customer base, which is estimated to make up about 6% of the entire ecommerce sector in the US,' the company said.
Lucyd's presence on Walmart.com would add to its existing presence on Amazon.
At 9:30am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was +0.5p at 15.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
