StockMarketWire.com - Medtech group Inspiration Healthcare said it had entered into a contract with Genedrive to distribute the latter's antibiotic induced hearing loss test device in the UK and Ireland.
The Genedrive MT-RNR1 test screened newborns for a genetic mutation called mt-RNR1 that can cause lifelong and irreversible deafness to a child upon administration of certain antibiotics.
It was expected that the scope of the contract between genedrive and Inspiration Healthcare would be expanded over time to engage Inspiration Healthcare's specialty network of over 50 neonatal focussed sub-distributors around the world.
At 9:31am:
[LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was -2p at 70.5p
[LON:IHC] Inspiration Healthcare Group share price was +1.5p at 63.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
