StockMarketWire.com - Leisure Travel and Distribution & Logistics company Dart group said it expected pre-exceptional profit to rise 49%, but estimated results would suffer a £109m blow from ineffective fuel and foreign currency hedges following the suspension of operations owing to the Covid-19 crisis.
The company said it expected to report pre-exceptional profit before foreign exchange revaluation and taxation for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 of between £265m-to-£270m, an increase of approximately 49% on the prior year.
In 2020. its Leisure Travel business achieved overall flown passenger growth of 14% to 14.6m and growth in package holiday customers of 19% to 3.8m, representing 52% of the overall mix of passengers flown, an increase of 3% even as Jet2.com had to suspend its flying programme in mid-March due to the unprecedented travel restrictions imposed by governments across Europe as a result of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
The company also said it had taken many actions to underpin the stability of its business and preserve cash.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the impact and duration of Covid-19 remained difficult to determine, and there was no clarity as to how this would affect profit, the company said.
With is aircraft fleet currently grounded, approximately 80% of its UK colleagues had been put furloughed in order to make full under the UK government's coronavirus job retention scheme.
'Positively, and despite the considerable uncertainty, we are seeing customers still making bookings for late summer 20 and winter 20/21, with encouraging numbers choosing to rebook rather than cancel. In addition, and though very early, summer 21 bookings to date are very promising,' the company said.
'Our distribution & logistics business, Fowler Welch, continues to perform strongly, providing much needed and valuable distribution services to the UK food industry supply chain,' it added.
At 9:45am: [LON:DTG] Dart Group PLC share price was -40p at 572p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: