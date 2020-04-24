StockMarketWire.com - Student property company Empiric Student Property said it had refinanced £32.8m on more favourable terms with the existing lender AlB group.
The existing debt facility was due to expire in October 2020, but had now been extended by four years to 31 October 2024, on more favourable terms with a reduced interest cost effective from 30 April 2020 of 1.7% per annum above three-month LIBOR previously 2.25% above three-month LIBOR.
At 9:48am: [LON:ESP] Empiric Student Property Plc share price was -1.1p at 63.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
