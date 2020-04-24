StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and development company Landore Resources said it had raised gross proceeds of £260K through a subscription of shares.
The company issued 38,518,519 subscription securities, each of which would comprise one ordinary share and one 1p warrant at a price of 0.675p each to new investors and existing shareholders of the company.
'The net proceeds of the fundraising, along with the company's existing cash resources, are to be used to finance exploration activities and to fund the working capital of the company,' Landore Resources said.
At 9:53am: [LON:LND] Landore Resources Ltd share price was +0.02p at 0.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
