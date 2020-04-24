StockMarketWire.com - Digital media and technology company Catenae Innovation said it had appointed Brian Thompson and John Farthing to the board as non-executive chairman and chief financial officer, respectively, with immediate effect.
Kevin Everett, interim non-executive chairman since 17 July 2019, would step down from his role with immediate effect, to pursue other business interests. Brian Thompson's proposed appointment was announced on 31 January 2020. John Farthing's appointment as CFO was announced on 24 January 2019.
At 9:56am: [LON:CTEA] Catenae Innovation Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 2.65p
