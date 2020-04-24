StockMarketWire.com - Chartered Surveyors Fletcher King said that managing director Richard Goode would be replaced by Paul Andrews, who was currently an executive director, with effect from 1 May 2020.

'Richard Goode will remain an executive director of the Company with specific responsibility for the investment department,' the company said. At 9:59am: [LON:FLK] Fletcher King PLC share price was 0p at 31.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com