StockMarketWire.com - Chartered Surveyors Fletcher King said that managing director Richard Goode would be replaced by Paul Andrews, who was currently an executive director, with effect from 1 May 2020.
'Richard Goode will remain an executive director of the Company with specific responsibility for the investment department,' the company said. At 9:59am: [LON:FLK] Fletcher King PLC share price was 0p at 31.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: