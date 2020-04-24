StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Associated British Foods                1912.25       +1.77%
Flutter Entertainment                   9056.00       +1.75%
Rsa Insurance Group                      344.90       +1.50%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6497.00       +1.45%
Auto Trader Group                        456.50       +1.44%
Tui AG                                   279.70       -6.30%
Intertek Group                          4763.00       -5.72%
Meggitt                                  250.35       -5.31%
Easyjet                                  557.90       -4.99%
Whitbread                               2670.00       -4.44%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       59.60      +10.88%
Galliford Try Holdings                   132.06       +9.36%
Ibstock                                  200.80       +7.49%
Travis Perkins                          1025.00       +6.68%
Aj Bell                                  366.50       +6.23%
Tullow Oil                                23.35       -9.36%
Cineworld Group                           53.20       -9.22%
Marston's                                 30.13       -7.58%
Hyve Group                                20.48       -7.12%
Restaurant Group                          55.98       -6.70%

FTSE 350
AIM
Scancell Holdings                          7.75      +51.96%
Pires Investments                          3.35      +42.55%
Echo Energy                                0.70      +40.00%
Asiamet Resources Limited                  2.10      +27.27%
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        6.45      +25.24%
Pacific Alliance China Land                0.22      -12.00%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.80      -11.11%
Plant Health Care                          5.65       -9.96%
European Metals Holdings                  12.62       -9.82%
Scientific Digital Imaging                52.50       -9.48%

Overall Market
