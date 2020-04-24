StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused cold chain food processing and retailing group Zambeef Products said it had completed the sale of its Sinazongwe farm in Zambia and received final outstanding proceeds of $6m.
The total amount received by the company was $10m following two other payments earlier this month.
'As previously announced, the disposal of Sinazongwe Farm is a manifestation of the group's stated strategy to focus on its core business of producing and retailing cold chain meat and dairy products and stock feed,' Zambeef said.
'The net sale proceeds will largely be used to pay down the group's debt and thus reduce gearing and interest costs.'
At 1:05pm: [LON:ZAM] Zambeef Products PLC share price was +0.55p at 4.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
