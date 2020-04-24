StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rsa Insurance Group                      352.35       +3.69%
Taylor Wimpey                            150.85       +2.06%
Smiths Group                            1217.00       +1.84%
Bunzl                                   1718.25       +1.70%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6512.00       +1.69%
Tui AG                                   279.35       -6.42%
Intertek Group                          4778.50       -5.41%
Meggitt                                  250.50       -5.26%
Compass Group                           1278.25       -5.10%
Burberry Group                          1271.50       -5.08%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       60.00      +11.63%
Galliford Try Holdings                   133.22      +10.32%
Travis Perkins                          1030.50       +7.25%
Aj Bell                                  367.25       +6.45%
Ibstock                                  197.40       +5.67%
Restaurant Group                          54.48       -9.20%
Tullow Oil                                23.47       -8.89%
Cineworld Group                           53.53       -8.65%
Marston's                                 30.17       -7.45%
Hyve Group                                20.60       -6.58%

FTSE 350
AIM
Pires Investments                          3.80      +61.70%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.14      +50.00%
Scancell Holdings                          7.25      +42.16%
Echo Energy                                0.70      +40.00%
Asiamet Resources Limited                  2.10      +27.27%
Sec S.p.a. Ord Npv Cdi                    28.50      -16.18%
Cadence Minerals                           7.90      -14.59%
Pacific Alliance China Land                0.22      -12.00%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.38      -11.76%
Pathfinder Minerals                        0.80      -11.11%

Overall Market
Cathay International Holdings              3.00     +100.00%
