FTSE 100 Rsa Insurance Group 352.35 +3.69% Taylor Wimpey 150.85 +2.06% Smiths Group 1217.00 +1.84% Bunzl 1718.25 +1.70% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6512.00 +1.69% Tui AG 279.35 -6.42% Intertek Group 4778.50 -5.41% Meggitt 250.50 -5.26% Compass Group 1278.25 -5.10% Burberry Group 1271.50 -5.08% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 60.00 +11.63% Galliford Try Holdings 133.22 +10.32% Travis Perkins 1030.50 +7.25% Aj Bell 367.25 +6.45% Ibstock 197.40 +5.67% Restaurant Group 54.48 -9.20% Tullow Oil 23.47 -8.89% Cineworld Group 53.53 -8.65% Marston's 30.17 -7.45% Hyve Group 20.60 -6.58% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 60.00 +11.63% Galliford Try Holdings 133.22 +10.32% Travis Perkins 1030.50 +7.25% Aj Bell 367.25 +6.45% Ibstock 197.40 +5.67% Restaurant Group 54.48 -9.20% Tullow Oil 23.47 -8.89% Cineworld Group 53.53 -8.65% Marston's 30.17 -7.45% Hyve Group 20.60 -6.58% AIM Pires Investments 3.80 +61.70% Challenger Acquisitions 0.14 +50.00% Scancell Holdings 7.25 +42.16% Echo Energy 0.70 +40.00% Asiamet Resources Limited 2.10 +27.27% Sec S.p.a. Ord Npv Cdi 28.50 -16.18% Cadence Minerals 7.90 -14.59% Pacific Alliance China Land 0.22 -12.00% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.38 -11.76% Pathfinder Minerals 0.80 -11.11% Overall Market Cathay International Holdings 3.00 +100.00% Pires Investments 3.80 +61.70% Challenger Acquisitions 0.14 +50.00% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 2.45 +44.12% Scancell Holdings 7.25 +42.16% Sec S.p.a. Ord Npv Cdi 28.50 -16.18% Cadence Minerals 7.90 -14.59% Pacific Alliance China Land 0.22 -12.00% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.38 -11.76% Pathfinder Minerals 0.80 -11.11%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -