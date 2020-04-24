FTSE 100 Rsa Insurance Group 352.90 +3.86% Taylor Wimpey 153.03 +3.54% Reckitt Benckiser Group 6557.00 +2.39% Bunzl 1722.00 +1.92% Vodafone Group 109.71 +1.85% Tui AG 276.50 -7.37% Compass Group 1274.50 -5.38% Intertek Group 4785.50 -5.28% Whitbread 2660.00 -4.80% Meggitt 252.20 -4.61% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 59.83 +11.31% Galliford Try Holdings 132.09 +9.38% Travis Perkins 1046.00 +8.87% Aj Bell 369.50 +7.10% Grafton Group 641.25 +6.88% Tullow Oil 23.34 -9.39% Euromoney Institutional Investor 760.00 -8.21% Cineworld Group 53.89 -8.04% Hyve Group 20.28 -8.03% Marston's 30.07 -7.76% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 59.83 +11.31% Galliford Try Holdings 132.09 +9.38% Travis Perkins 1046.00 +8.87% Aj Bell 369.50 +7.10% Grafton Group 641.25 +6.88% Tullow Oil 23.34 -9.39% Euromoney Institutional Investor 760.00 -8.21% Cineworld Group 53.89 -8.04% Hyve Group 20.28 -8.03% Marston's 30.07 -7.76% AIM Pires Investments 3.55 +51.06% Challenger Acquisitions 0.14 +50.00% Scancell Holdings 7.25 +42.16% Echo Energy 0.70 +40.00% Urban Exposure Ord Gbp0.01 46.50 +32.86% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.33 -23.53% Tasty 1.75 -18.60% Sec S.p.a. Ord Npv Cdi 28.50 -16.18% Cadence Minerals 7.90 -14.59% Pacific Alliance China Land 0.22 -12.00% Overall Market Cathay International Holdings 2.90 +93.33% Pires Investments 3.55 +51.06% Challenger Acquisitions 0.14 +50.00% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 2.45 +44.12% Scancell Holdings 7.25 +42.16% Malvern International Ord 5p 0.33 -23.53% Tasty 1.75 -18.60% Sec S.p.a. Ord Npv Cdi 28.50 -16.18% Cadence Minerals 7.90 -14.59% Pacific Alliance China Land 0.22 -12.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -