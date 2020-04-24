StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rsa Insurance Group                      352.90       +3.86%
Taylor Wimpey                            153.03       +3.54%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 6557.00       +2.39%
Bunzl                                   1722.00       +1.92%
Vodafone Group                           109.71       +1.85%
Tui AG                                   276.50       -7.37%
Compass Group                           1274.50       -5.38%
Intertek Group                          4785.50       -5.28%
Whitbread                               2660.00       -4.80%
Meggitt                                  252.20       -4.61%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       59.83      +11.31%
Galliford Try Holdings                   132.09       +9.38%
Travis Perkins                          1046.00       +8.87%
Aj Bell                                  369.50       +7.10%
Grafton Group                            641.25       +6.88%
Tullow Oil                                23.34       -9.39%
Euromoney Institutional Investor         760.00       -8.21%
Cineworld Group                           53.89       -8.04%
Hyve Group                                20.28       -8.03%
Marston's                                 30.07       -7.76%

AIM
Pires Investments                          3.55      +51.06%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.14      +50.00%
Scancell Holdings                          7.25      +42.16%
Echo Energy                                0.70      +40.00%
Urban Exposure  Ord Gbp0.01               46.50      +32.86%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.33      -23.53%
Tasty                                      1.75      -18.60%
Sec S.p.a. Ord Npv Cdi                    28.50      -16.18%
Cadence Minerals                           7.90      -14.59%
Pacific Alliance China Land                0.22      -12.00%

Overall Market
Cathay International Holdings              2.90      +93.33%
Pires Investments                          3.55      +51.06%
Challenger Acquisitions                    0.14      +50.00%
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim        2.45      +44.12%
Scancell Holdings                          7.25      +42.16%
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.33      -23.53%
Tasty                                      1.75      -18.60%
Sec S.p.a. Ord Npv Cdi                    28.50      -16.18%
Cadence Minerals                           7.90      -14.59%
Pacific Alliance China Land                0.22      -12.00%